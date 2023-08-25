Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.45. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

