Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

