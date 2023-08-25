Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 11,545 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00.

Roblox Stock Up 0.5 %

RBLX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

