Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 56,862 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,542 shares of company stock valued at $31,966,983. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

