JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

