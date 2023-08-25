Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,297 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.