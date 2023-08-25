Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $7.30-7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

