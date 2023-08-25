Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

NUE opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

