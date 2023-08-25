520 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

