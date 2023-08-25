Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DY opened at $99.11 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

