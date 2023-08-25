Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after buying an additional 1,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after buying an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.69 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

