Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 1,432 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,002 shares of company stock worth $41,267,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $112.65 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

