Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 41.5% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $1,888,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

