Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 43,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $110,829.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

