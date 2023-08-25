Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of PTON opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

