Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day moving average is $288.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

