Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

