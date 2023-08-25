Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 202.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.57 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

