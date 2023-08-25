B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 104 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

