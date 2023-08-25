Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Splunk Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 965.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

