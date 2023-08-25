Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.03 on Friday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
