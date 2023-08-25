Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.03 on Friday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 23,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

