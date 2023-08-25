Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Nicholas Castaldo Sells 55,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celsius Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $177.62 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $185.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $806,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

