DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $11.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.55. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.