Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.92 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Silver Trust worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

SLV stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

