Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,527 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

