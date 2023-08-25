Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

