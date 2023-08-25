NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.