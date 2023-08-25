NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

