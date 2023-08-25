MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,018 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $261.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $272.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

