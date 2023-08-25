Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

