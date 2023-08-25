Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $649.24 million-$661.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.38 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.88-$3.08 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GES
Guess? Trading Up 26.0 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.40%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.
Insider Activity at Guess?
In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guess?
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess? by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Monster Beverage: Does It Have An Energetic Path Forward?
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- S&P Downgrades 5 Banks: What Does It Mean For The Market?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.