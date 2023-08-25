Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.