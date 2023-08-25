Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

