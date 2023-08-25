Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 262.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

