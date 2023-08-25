Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

