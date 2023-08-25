3,870 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $275.72 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

