Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $1,685,274. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.