Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $78,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075,903 shares of company stock worth $103,657,318. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

