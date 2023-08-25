Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.69. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.