Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.