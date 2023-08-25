Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $528.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $497.00 to $528.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.38.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $498.50 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

