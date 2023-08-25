Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.96 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Foot Locker stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

