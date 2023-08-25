Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $299,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,181.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.28 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.46%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

