Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SNDL were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SNDL by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SNDL by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SNDL by 69.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SNDL by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SNDL by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. SNDL Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

