Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 10,301 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

