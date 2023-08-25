Wealth Alliance Takes $221,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $41,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $28,340,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Insperity by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

