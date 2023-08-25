Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,400 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KIM opened at $18.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.