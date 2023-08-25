Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 728 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.12 and its 200 day moving average is $224.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

