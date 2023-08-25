SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,855,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after buying an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SITE Centers by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 921,251 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SITC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SITC opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

