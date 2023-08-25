Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $437.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.